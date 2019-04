My twin sister and I were born in Paris in 1979, and grew up in France, England, and (mostly) the suburbs of Michigan. After graduating from the University of Michigan in 2001, I moved to New York City. I launched my career at Cosmopolitan, where my editorial responsibilities included stopping good-looking men on the street and asking them funny questions. After working for women’s magazines for three years, I became the editor-in-chief of Bene, an award-winning quarterly about Italian life and style. In 2008, I left Bene to write for magazines, including Glamour and New York. (One of my favorite stories was about New Yorkers who wore only one color.) I ran the relationships blog for Glamour.com for two years, and also blogged for Conde Nast Traveler and Martha Stewart Living. During this time, I started A Cup of Jo as a weekend hobby, but after a few years, the site grew big enough to become my full-time job. (Here’s a 2017 interview about blogging as a career.) My husband and I now live in Brooklyn with our two little boys, Toby and Anton.

Please feel free to email me anytime at hello@cupofjo.com, or find me on Instagram. Thank you so much for reading.